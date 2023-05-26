DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Memorial Day coming up and summer quickly approaching, now is the time to start creating the perfect backyard oasis!

Charles Gamarekian with Cambridge Pavers explained that a good place to start is by deciding how much you’re willing to invest.

He said even if you can’t execute the whole project all at once, just know that in time and with proper planning you will accomplish your end goal!

Your contractor can work with you to create your ideal backyard in phases to fit your budget, which will make the whole process less overwhelming.

*This segment Sponsored by Cambridge Pavers*