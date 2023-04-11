DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons have plenty of fun in-store for the season, and there is one new partnership that the Dragons bet is going to be a homerun with the fans.

Tipico Sportsbook is a sports betting site, and while fans cannot bet on the Dayton Dragons, since they are a minor league baseball team, this sponsorship is a major deal for the team!

Andrew Hayes, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, shared some new elements to the Day Air Ballpark, thanks to Tipico.

He said fans will notice the new Tipico Centerfield Party Deck – along with their postgame fireworks series, now presented by Tipico.

He said that fans can find an exclusive Diamond Deal for Dragons fans when they sign up for the Tipico Sportsbook app. After downloading the Tipico app or visiting the Dragons website, they can receive $75 in bonus bets when they make their first $50 deposit, 2 Dayton Dragons stadium seat tickets, and a $20 eGift Card to the Dragons Den Team Store.

Watch the video above for further details.