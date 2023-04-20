DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Company 7 BBQ was named ‘Best of the Best in America’ 2022, and today we got to experience why! Company 7 BBQ’s Patrick Murty joined Sallie in the Living Dayton Kitchen to share a delicious meatloaf recipe inspired by his grandmother. Patrick also explained how their meatloaf goes delicious paired with their signature BBQ sauce. If you would like to make a meatloaf sandwich, he suggests using a honey kaiser role, a thick slice of meatloaf, cheddar cheese their appetizer menu queso dip and thin sliced onion straws lightly fried. Be sure to watch the segment above to learn the recipe.

