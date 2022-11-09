DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three students from Archbishop Carroll High School’s Carroll Freedom Players joined us in the studio to talk about their upcoming fall play “A Murder Is Announced.”

Student director Isabella Olvias shared that the play takes place in a London home after the townspeople are told through a newspaper advertisement that there is going to be a murder.

Isabella said one thing to take away from the play, “No one is who they say they are.”

Actor Brian Crum who plays Inspector Craddock and actress Grace Bete who plays Letty Blacklock talked about their characters and what the audience can look forward to.

“I think there’s enough humor in it, the young kids will think it’s funny. There’s enough plot and mystery involved in it so the older folks will have something to enjoy and try to piece together themselves,” said Brian.

You can watch the play on Nov. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. as well as on Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.

For more information or purchase tickets, click here.