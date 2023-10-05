DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Satisfy your sweet tooth at the 20th annual Chocolate Festival at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Event Center!

Bill Nance and Melody Morris with Faith and Friends Radio stopped by to give the details of the sweet event. The festival will be held on Saturday, October 7th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will have professional chocolatiers, food trucks, local craft and food vendors, a free Kids Zone with games and prizes, and free entertainment on the festival stage throughout the day.

This year’s theme is retro! The best part? It’s all free and indoors!