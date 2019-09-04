Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
YouTube to pay $170M fine after violating kids’ privacy law
Top Stories
Rescued puppy named ‘Dorian’ up for adoption
Browns fans claim Bud Light Victory Fridges
‘We need help’: Rescuers in Bahamas face a ruined landscape
ISP: Woman strangled stepdaughter, hid body in trash bag in shed
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
AP source: Cowboys, Elliott have deal, ending long holdout
Top Stories
Phillies beat Reds 6-2
Bengals sign Giovani Bernard to 2-year deal
Dixie claims Penn Station spirit award
Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day speaks ahead of Saturday’s game against Cincinnati
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
September classes at Day Yoga Studio
Top Stories
Jeremy Ganger presented with Hometown Hero Award
Top Stories
9th Annual Archer’s Chili Cook-Off
Walk to Defeat ALS
September First Friday in Dayton
Fall soaps and scents at Living Simply Soap
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Opening statements begin in Skylar Richardson trial
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian moves east of Jacksonville as Category 2 storm
2
of
/
2
9th Annual Archer’s Chili Cook-Off
Living Dayton
by:
Zac Pitts
Posted:
Sep 4, 2019 / 01:21 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 4, 2019 / 01:21 PM EDT
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –
Contact Living Dayton
Contact
Living Dayton
.
Full Coverage - Tragedy in Dayton
Trump eyes mental institutions as answer to gun violence
Nearly $70,000 raised for shooting victims during Gem City Shine
‘Dayton after Dave,’ Community talks safety after Gem City Shine
Mosaic memorializes victims of Oregon District shooting
Resident honors leaders, police for work during trying months
More Oregon District Shooting
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Rescued puppy named ‘Dorian’ up for adoption
Browns fans claim Bud Light Victory Fridges
ISP: Woman strangled stepdaughter, hid body in trash bag in shed
Trotwood to open grant applications for tornado-affected residents
More Latest Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Beavercreek businesses continue tornado recovery
Giant mural at Oregon District entrance nears completion
After losing 6,000 votes, Miami County holds mock election with new equipment
A look inside the newly renovated downtown Avant-Garde building
More profile-65422
Trending Stories
WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in Skylar Richardson trial
Roller coaster stolen from Ohio fairgrounds
Mug Shots
6-year-old uses lemonade money to take Mom on date after Dad dies
Police find woman shot inside crashed vehicle in Dayton
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Miami Valley disaster response team opening thrift store to raise funds
Ohio self-defense law sees significant change in burden of proof
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN