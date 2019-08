DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some of Dayton’s legendary funk bands are joining forces to raise money for victims of the memorial day tornadoes.

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.