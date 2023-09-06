DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Get ready to lace up your shoes, put on a helmet, and pump up your tires because the 6th Annual Tour de Gem is riding back into Dayton! The annual Cycling Classic is a great fundraiser for many local nonprofits and riders of all experience and ages are welcome!

Riverscape MetroPark

Sunday, Oct. 1

Goal: to raise $200,000

Route maps & start times

This year, Tour de Gem is offering both Live Ride and Virtual Ride options! Live Ride and Virtual Ride participants can take part in the virtual challenges that will be available starting September 18 and continuing through Sunday, October 1.

Registration fees:

Adult Live Ride— $35 (adult Rider 18+, includes t-shirt) price increases to $50 after 15 Sept 23 .

$35 (adult Rider 18+, includes t-shirt) . Adult Live Ride (I just want to ride)— $200 (adult Rider 18+, includes t-shirt. $150 donation included with fee.)

$200 (adult Rider 18+, includes t-shirt. $150 donation included with fee.) Youth Live Ride— $15 (youth Rider ages 12–17, includes t-shirt)

$15 (youth Rider ages 12–17, includes t-shirt) Child Live Ride— free (child Rider under 12, includes t-shirt)

free (child Rider under 12, includes t-shirt) Fundraise Only—$25 (fundraise for your Nonprofit, t-shirt is not included)

(fundraise for your Nonprofit, t-shirt is not included) Adult Virtual Ride— $35 (adult Rider 18+, includes t-shirt) price increases to $50 after 15 Sept 23 .

$35 (adult Rider 18+, includes t-shirt) . Youth Virtual Ride— $15 (youth Rider Ages 12-17, includes t-shirt)

$15 (youth Rider Ages 12-17, includes t-shirt) Child Virtual Ride—free (child Rider under 12, includes t-shirt)

For registration, race times and more, click here or watch the video above!