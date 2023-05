DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Grab your golf clubs! The sixth annual Rafi’s Amigos Golf Outing is happening on Friday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Beavercreek Golf Club.

Organizer, Jose “Rafi” Rodriguez and Shannon Coblentz, Director of Operations, at Air Camp, Inc. said proceeds will go towards JROTC Cadets in Greene County to attend an exclusive 1-Day Air Camp adventure including flying with an instructor pilot.

Visit their website for the full details.