DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) — Giving Tuesday is all about volunteering, donating and giving back to local non-profit organizations. 4 Paws for Ability is asking folks to “Give So They Can Grow.” Their fundraising campaign helps train adorable puppies into life-changing service dogs.

4 Paws for Ability places different types of service dogs with children, adults and veterans with disabilities.

KaLynn Clark and Chris Shoulders with 4 Paws for Ability shared the details on this fundraiser and how it will help to shape the lives of community members who get to work with these service dogs.

