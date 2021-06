DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The Ohio Department of Health reports as of June 22nd, state COVID-19 case numbers are at 349. However, now that the Vax-a-Million lottery is wrapping up, medical experts are concerned that those numbers could go back up if people aren't influenced by a scholarship or chance to win a million dollars.

Data also shows that when Ohio's Vax-a-Million Lottery began May 18th, vaccination rates were just over 43% for all Ohioans. Now five weeks later, the number is up nearly 5% to 47.3%.