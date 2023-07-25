DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Great Miami River will be met with thousands of rubber ducks on September 16th for the 20th Annual URS Rubber Duck Regatta!

Dennis Grant, Chief Executive Officer of URS said the event will return to the Hispanic Heritage Festival! The Quacky Kids Parade starts at 4:00 p.m. in the Pavilion followed by the BIG

DUCK DROP of 20,000 Rubber Ducks into the Great Miami River off the Riverside Bridge!

This event includes 8 prizes, with the Grand Prize being $5,000 off a lease or purchase of a new or used Jeep Wrangler with a $1000 Gift Card provided by Speedway and 7-Eleven. The second-place prize is a VIP Mardi Gras Experience for two at Boomtown Casino & Hotel in New Orleans, along with a $500 Visa gift card.

Ducks are only $5 each or a Quack Pack of 6 ducks for $25. Each Quack Pack purchaser receives a free regular sub from Jersey Mikes Subs!

To purchase ducks head to their website, text DUCK to 24365, or call (937) 235-DUCK.

For more information, watch the video above!