DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As the new year begins, so do new wedding trends! Kathy Piech-Lukas from Your Dream Day joined the Living Dayton team to share what you can expect.

Kathy said acrylic signs and mirrors are still very popular with both being available for rent or purchase!

Kathy said dresses with detachable sleeves are popular, giving a different look for the ceremony and reception.

Colors are one of the biggest decisions in a wedding, and Kathy said Pantone’s 2024 color of the year is Peach Fuzz! She talked about gold and sparkle elements, among other shades.

For more information about Your Dream Day or more wedding trends, click here or watch the video above.