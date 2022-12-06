MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have a furry friend in your life, now is an important time to remember to renew your dog licenses!

Kara Hamby with the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center shared the different ways you can get your dog license for the new year:

In-person at the Animal Resource Center or outposts

Apply and purchase by mail

Purchase dog license online

Kara shared that getting a dog license is so important for your pet’s safety, “A dog license is your dog’s best bet for getting home if they get lost.”

If someone were to find your dog, they can look up the license number 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The deadline to renew or purchase a dog license is Jan. 31, 2023.

For more information, click here or watch the video above.