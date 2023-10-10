DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The 19th Annual Dayton Music Fest Returns to Downtown Dayton next weekend! Music Fest Organizer Brian Johnson visited Living Dayton on Tuesday to gear up for the madness.

Over two nights, 35 acts on 3 stages will bring the house down in the Oregon District all going to a good cause! Doors open at 5 p.m. each night with music going until 1am on all three stages. Ticket and weekend pass holders are encouraged to check out each venue and the local businesses nearby in this D.O.R.A. district. Dayton Music Fest 2023 is being presented at Blind Bob’s, The Yellow Cab Tavern, and The Trolley Stop, all within a two block area in Downtown Dayton and The Oregon District!

Details:

Oct. 20 & 21

Weekend passes are $20 in advance and $25 at the doors.

Each single night is $15 at the doors.

A portion of the proceeds benefit WYSO Public Radio

Venues:

The Yellow Cab Tavern – 700 East 4th Street Dayton, Ohio 45402

Blind Bob’s – 430 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402

Trolley Stop – 530 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402

Dayton Music Fest 2023 Line-up:

Friday – Oct 20th

Doors and VIP badge pick up starts at 5:00

Yellow Cab

BRLY 6:20-6:50

DR CYCLE 7:10-7:40

Life in Idle 8-8:30

New Old Fashioned 8:50-9:20

Moontemple 9:40-10:10

Seth Gilliam & The Fake News 10:30-11

Heather Redman & The Reputation 11:30-12:30

Blind Bob’s

Hosted by Cooley the Curator

NO Balance 8:15-8:45

Motel Faces 9:05-9:35

Marijuana Johnson 9:55-10:25

Pseudonym with DJ Pluto 10:45-11:15

K Carter 12:00-on

Trolley Stop

Achilles Tenderloin 8:10-8:40

Michael Tomlinson 9:00-9:30

Novena 9:50-10:20

Nautical Theme 10:40-11:10

Harold Hensley 11:30-12:15

Saturday – Oct 21st

Doors start at 5:00

Yellow Cab

Turtle Island 6:20-6:50

They Need Machines To Fly? 7:10-7:40

Sam King + The Suspects 8-8:30

Nick Kizirnis & Kyleen Downes 8:50-9:20

Human Cannonball 9:40-10:10

Lung 10:30-11:15

Abertooth Lincoln 11:30-12:30

Blind Bob’s

Turboslacker 8:15-8:45

Duke Of Owls 9:05-9:35

Us, Today 9:55-10:25

Dark Backward 10:45-11:15

Subterranean 12:00-on

Trolley Stop

Steve Zax 8:10-8:40

Mike Bankhead 9:00-9:30

David Berry 9:50-10:20

Denny Cottle 10:40-11:10

1984 Draft 11:30-12:15

Sponsored by: Rock Local – Dayton’s music accessories shop with the stages presented by Dayton Real Estate Crush, Yellow Springs Brewery, and Door Service Solutions and additional support come from Trojan City Music and Republic National Distributing Co.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!