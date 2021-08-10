17th Annual All-American Evening

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Sinclair Community College received an additional $16 million in emergency relief funding and plans to use it to help students affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the third round of funding from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) Student Share Grant Funds. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, the university has distributed $7.3 million of emergency funds to nearly 8,000 students.