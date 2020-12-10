DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily chats with Mark Pompilio, PR & Marketing Manager of the Community Blood Center about their “12 Days of Christmas Blood Drive”. It runs from Friday, Dec. 11 to Saturday, Dec. 26. at the Dayton CBC Donor Center.
