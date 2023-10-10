DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Wright-Patt Credit Union is making sure everyone in the Miami Valley has food on their tables this holiday season. Representative Amber Rose Brown visited Living Dayton on Tuesday inviting everyone to join their 500,000 Reasons to Celebrate and Building Hope for Ending Hunger Community Food Drive!

Stop by any WPCU member center between now and October 31 to donate canned goods and/or non-perishable items and enter to win one of five $500 gift cards!

This community food drive will support five food banks across the communities WPCU serves in Southwest and Central Ohio: The Foodbank, Second Harvest Food Bank, Shared Harvest Foodbank, Freestore Foodbank and Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!

***This segment is sponsored by WPCU***