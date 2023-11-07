DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you don’t already have a will, you may owe it to yourself to create one. River Valley Credit Union’s Eric Ebbert joined Living Dayton on Monday with some helpful advice regarding your will.

Ebbert is urging any resident over 21-years-old to have a will and especially if you have children, creating a will should be a priority. For those who are married, many states automatically make your spouse the heir. Unfortunately, if you and your spouse have children and die or become incapacitated together without a will, you’ll have no say in who becomes the legal guardian for your kids.

If you don’t have a will, Ebbert says any of the following could happen:

Dying without a will means your estate will likely go through probate court.

More of your information (including financial matters) becomes public.

The government takes a cut.

Your loved ones may be forced to grieve your death again in court.

A stranger decides who your minor children will live with.

Additionally, after creating a will, it’s important to let at least a few trusted friends and family members know about the document and its physical location. That way, if something were to happen to you, they would know exactly where to look.

For more information, click here or watch the segment above!

***This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union***