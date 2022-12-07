DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic Legendary Lights of Historic Clifton Mill is now open to the public! Owner Tony Satariano and General Manager Jessica Noes joined us to talk about what you can expect.

The light display has grown from last year and features an impressive 4.8 million lights! Tony said the crew starts putting up lights on Dec. 1 and is usually finished by Thanksgiving.

Visitors of Clifton Mill can also enjoy the miniature village which is similar to department store windows, said Jessica. There’s also a light show on the covered bridge every half hour on the half hour.

Jessica said not to forget the Santa collection featuring over 3,000 Santas, the toy collection and their world-famous hot chocolate!

For more information about Clifton Mill and upcoming events, click here or watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by Clifton Mill.*