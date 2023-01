DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dr. Rakesh Nanda with Jiva Med Spa joined the Living Dayton team to talk about weight loss in the new year!

If you find yourself struggling with your New Years’ resolution of losing weight, Jiva Med Spa has a service for you.

Jiva Med Spa uses a combination of supplements and hormone regulation to help prevent weight gain. The service targets prediabetics, which make up 1/3 of the population, according to Dr. Nanda.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!