DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– In honor of WDTN’s 40th Annual Coats for Kids Campaign, Catholic Social Services Representative Mary Reid and Walmart Store Manager Sean Epsy visited Living Dayton on Monday to celebrate!

Many communities and families are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and may have difficulty making ends meet. This winter, there is no better gift of generosity than helping kids across the Miami Valley stay warm with a new winter coat!

Walmart will also be holding a Coats for Kids drive during the weekends of Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 at select Miami Valley Walmart locations. For the weekends of Sept. 29 and Oct 6., visit:

Centerville: 6244 Wilmington Pike

Miamisburg: 8800 Kingsridge Dr.

Huber Heights: 7680 Brandt Pike

Moraine: 1701 W. Dorothy Lane

Miller Lane: 3465 York Commons Blvd.

Englewood: 7725 Hoke Road

For the full list of drop off locations, make a monetary donation and more, click here or watch the video above!