DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — This week’s Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week is Bucky!

According to Marisa McGriff with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, Bucky is approximately two to three years old and looking for the perfect home!

Bucky is very docile and just wants to be loved. Marisa said he would be a great family dog and does really well with kids. Plus, he’s already trained!

Marisa also shared some information on the Derby Day events by the Humane Society this weekend! Click here for more information.

If you are interested in adopting Bucky or another pet, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture.*