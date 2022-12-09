DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — SICSA joined us today to share this week’s Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Ruby!

Kaitlin Becraft with SICSA brought in 3-year-old Ruby who is a mixed breed. Kaitlin said Ruby is a little timid and needs someone who can be patient with her while she warms up.

Ruby would be perfect in any family and is not bothered by other dogs, said Kaitlin.

To find out how you can adopt Ruby, click here or watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by Town and Country Furniture.*