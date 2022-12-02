DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means it’s time for the Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton!

Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined us over Zoom to introduce Frito!

Frito and her littermate Moose are around nine weeks old and are looking for their forever home this holiday season. Jessica said Frito is very cuddly but has a playful side! She would do well in a family with children and high energy, said Jessica

To adopt Frito or another furry friend, click here.

For more information about Frito and the upcoming “Car Ruffle” with Jeff Schmitt Auto Group, watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by Town and Country Furniture.*