DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Angie Tapogna with SICSA shared our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week, but this week there are two: Moogy and Brumby!

Moogy and Brumby are adorable brothers looking for a home! And since it’s kitten season, Angie said that the shelter is in need of kitten supplies. If you are interested in giving, click here.

Angie also talked about the upcoming microchipping event! On Saturday, June 17 beginning at 9 a.m., SICSA will be microchipping pets for free on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

For more information about SICSA or to adopt a pet, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture.*