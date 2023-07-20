DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Angie Taponga from SICSA is bringing us our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week a day early: Wendigo and Happy Meal!

According to Angie, Wendigo is a girl and Happy Meal is a boy, but each is three months old! Angie said they would do well in any home, however, they are a little more shy and inquisitive.

These two cuties are litter mates, but they do not have to be adopted together. But in case you were considering getting them both, Angie said SICSA is currently running a special where you can get two kittens under six months for one adoption fee!

To adopt these two kittens or any other pet, click here.

