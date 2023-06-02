DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Today is Friday and you know what that means — it’s time for our Town & Furniture Pet of the Week!

Marisa McGriff with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined the Living Dayton team to share a whole litter of kittens! Marisa said there are five of them and each is named after a fruit!

It’s kitten season and this cute litter of kittens was found along the side of the road, said Marisa.

Interested in adopting one (or five)? Apply for adoption online or stop by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton! Marisa also said that right now, you can adopt two cats for the price of one.

For more information, click here.

