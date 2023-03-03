DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kaitlin Becraft with SICSA shared our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Sweet Potato!

Sweet Potato is a nine-year-old dog looking for his forever home! According to Kaitlin, Sweet Potato is actually more of a couch potato. He would do well with any kind of family but prefers to be the only dog.

The great thing about senior dogs like Sweet Potato, said Kaitlin, is that they’re trained. Sweet Potato does well on a leash but doesn’t require as many daily walks as a younger pup.

If you want to adopt Sweet Potato or another pet, stop in SICSA or visit the website here.

