DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– It’s Friday and we have our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week! SICSA’s Kaitlin Becraft joined Living Dayton with 2-month-old Oscar the Grouch! Oscar tends to be shy and hesitant at first, but once he loves you he’s all in! This little cuddle bug needs a forever home and possibly another companion to hang out with.

To adopt, click here or watch the segment above!

***This segment was sponsored by Town & Country Furniture***