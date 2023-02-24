DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Jessica Garringer from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined us to share our Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Merlin!

Merlin is a four-year-old Rex/American mix rabbit, according to Jessica. He has a playful yet calm disposition and loves his plastic key toy.

Plus, Merlin is neutered and litter box trained!

Jessica said February is Adopt a Shelter Rabbit Month, so all rabbit adoption fees are 50% off.

