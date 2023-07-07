DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Angie Tapogna with SICSA joined us to share our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Lylla and Floor!

Calling all “Guardians of the Galaxy” fans! Named after two characters from the latest movie: Lylla and Floor are spayed and neutered, vaccinated and ready to go to a good home! Angie said these two cuties are playful, cuddly and would be good in any home.

And right now, Angie said you can get two kittens for the price of one!

To adopt Lylla and Floor or another pet, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture.*