DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us to share our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Key!

Key is approximately two months and would be a great first pet, said Kaitlin. She is super sweet and cuddly but of course, she loves to play! She would do well in any home and is really tolerant of being handled.

Kaitlin also talked about SICSA’s upcoming event, Purrr. Entirely benefitting animals in need, Purrr is a night of food, drinks, dancing and fun on May 20 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you are interested in adopting Key or another pet, click here.

