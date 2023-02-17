DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us to share our Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Joey Fatone!

Joey Fatone — Joey for short — is a sweet orange and white kitten that is just old enough for adoption at two months old! Kaitlin said Joey is a cuddly kitten that loves to be nuzzled up with his person.

Joey would do well in any kind of home, said Katilin, and if you have younger kids just keep an eye on him.

If you want to adopt Joey or another pet, click here. You can also stop in SICSA and speak with an adoption counselor.

For more information about SICSA, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by Town and Country Furniture.*