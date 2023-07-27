DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Marisa McGriff with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton is bringing us our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week one day early: Jack!

According to Marisa, Jack is a one-year-old bernedoodle who would do well in any home! She said Jack is a love bug and loves all other animals.

Marisa also talked about the upcoming Fore Paws Golf Classic! Click here to learn more about the event.

To adopt Jack or any other pet, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture.*