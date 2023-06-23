DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kaitlin Becraft with SICSA joined us to share our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Hedwig and Lemondrop!

According to Katilin, these two boys are just over two months old and they have already been neutered. Katilin said Hedwig is wild and would do well in a family that loves to play and Lemondrop is a bit more tame.

Being in the midst of kitten season, Katilin said SICSA is looking for more foster homes! And if kittens aren’t for you, SICSA is also in need of foster homes for some of their larger dogs.

