DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s Friday which means it’s time for our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Goldie!

Marisa McGriff with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton said Goldie is a 4-year-old lab mix looking for her forever home! Goldie loves dogs and cats, but her favorite thing is snuggling!

Marisa said Goldie came from a rough situation, so she will need time to acclimate to her new home. But, Marisa said once she trusts you, she loves you.

If you are interested in adopting Goldie or any other pet, click here.

