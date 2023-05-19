DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton shared our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week: David!

David is a two-month-old kitten looking for his forever home! Jessica said he would do well with any family and he loves to play, explore and cuddle.

If you are interested in adopting David, he will be at the Englewood Petco!

Jessica also talked about the 32nd annual Furry Skurry 5K which is happening Saturday, May 20 at Stubbs Park. She said there will be a goat zone, food trucks, shopping and a dog stunt show!

For more information on pet adoption, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture.*