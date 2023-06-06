DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s not quite Friday but we’re already celebrating our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Dallas and Dubai!

According to Kaitlin Becraft with SICSA, these two little black kittens are just over two months old. They have already been neutered and they are ready to go to their forever home!

Kaitlin also talked about the free microchipping event coming up on June 17. Beginning at 9 a.m., SICSA will be microchipping pets for free on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

For more information about SICSA or to adopt a pet, click here.

