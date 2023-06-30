DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s Friday which means it’s time to meet a new furry friend! Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined us to share our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Blossom!

According to Jessica, Blossom is around two months old and is ready to find her forever home! Jessica said Blossom can have a bit of a sassy side, but she’s a sweetheart that loves to be held and cuddled.

Jessica also talked about an upcoming partnership with the Dayton Dragons! On July 22, half of game ticket prices will go to the shelter! Click here to purchase tickets.

For more information or to adopt a pet, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture.*