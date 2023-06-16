DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s Friday and you know what that means! It’s time for our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Big Bertha Beans!

According to Marisa McGriff with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, Big Bertha Beans is a calm and cuddly little kitten that is currently living in a foster home.

Big Bertha Beans is not ready for adoption yet, but she will be very soon!

Marisa also shared some information about the Humane Society’s “Battle of the Paws” where you can donate to your favorite kind of animal and see who reigns supreme.

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture.*