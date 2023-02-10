DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton shared our Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Loaf!

Loaf is a Holland Lop looking for a loving home for himself and his bonded partner, Bun. Jessica said Loaf is a little shy at first, but he loves to cuddle once he warms up to you.

Since Loaf and Bun are bonded, they must be adopted together, said Jessica.

Looking for a different kind of pet? Jessica said a dog adoption event will be taking place on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Beavercreek. Check out the details here.

Interested in adopting Loaf and Bun? Click here for more information!

