Jessica with Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined the Living Dayton team to introduce the Town and County Furniture Pet of the Week: Jax!

Jax, is an adorable 4-month-old kitten who is ready for adoption. Jax is full of energy with a fun and energetic temperament.

Jessica shared how adopting from the humane society is a double win because when you adopt a rescue pet, you’re saving a life—but you’re actually saving more than one. By adopting, you’re helping make space for another animal in need.

For more information, watch the video above or visit them on their website at; Humane Society of Greater Dayton (hsdayton.org)

