DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA shared this week’s Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Champ!

Champ is a 2-year-old dog full of energy but he’s very treat-motivated and trainable! Kaitlin said that Champ would do well with anyone that would take the time to play with him.

For more information on adopting Champ or another animal, click here.

Watch the video above to hear about a couple of events: Bark n Bling and Furry Speed Dating!

*This segment is sponsored by Town and Country Furniture.*