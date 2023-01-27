DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton introduced our Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Barb and Beetlejuice!

Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton brought two rabbits in honor of the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit!

Barb and Beetlejuice are a bonded pair, said Jessica, and they should ideally be adopted together.

Beetlejuice is a little shy, but Barb makes up for it with all of her personality! They both have an easy disposition and would be great in any home.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by Town and Country Furniture.*