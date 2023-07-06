NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you wanting to start a garden this summer but not sure where to begin? The experts at Meadow View Growers have some tips.

Jeff Pack and Gabrielle Pollock with Meadow View Growers joined us to explain some important gardening knowledge — like the difference between perennials and annuals!

If you’re looking to stretch a dollar, perennials are a great choice because they come back every year! The downside to perennials is that they only bloom for around three weeks. Jeff and Gabrielle explained that while annuals will not come back year after year, they have a much longer bloom time!

But no matter what kind of plant you pick, remember to always care for it properly.

*This segment is sponsored by Meadow View Growers.*