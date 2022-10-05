DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Don’t risk another bathroom fall! Matt Grushon, owner of Miami Valley Premier Walk In Tubs, joined the Living Dayton team in studio with more information on their showers! Grushon shared the importance of a walk-in shower, why their company stands out, and a few of their products to make bathrooms look their best.

MVP offers Walk-In Bathtubs & Walk-In Safety Showers, along with assistance for redesigning or remodeling bathrooms.

According to the MVP Walk In website, their mission is to give customers the ability to bathe safely and independently at home.

“The problem is standard bathtubs are not designed for people struggling with mobility,” the website states. “For many—maybe even you or a loved one— the bathroom has become a place of fear and uncertainty. We believe no one should be afraid to bathe in their own home.”

To set up an appointment, contact them by calling (937) 800-4687.

*This segment is sponsored by Miami Valley Premier Walk In Tubs*