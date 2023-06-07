DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Need ideas for teaching your kids about money? Lemonade Day is coming up!

According to Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union, children can participate in Lemonade Day on July 29 through the assistance of an app!

Available in any app store, you can download the My Lemonade Day app so your kids can get started with building their lemonade stand businesses.

The app features 21 cartoon-based lessons that teach the principles of having a business and managing money. Adults can sign up online to be mentors for the program by clicking here.

For more information about Lemonade Day, click here!

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*