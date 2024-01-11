DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– During the holiday season, it may be too easy for some to rack up credit card debt. If that happened to you, River Valley Credit Union’s Eric Ebbert may have easy tips for you to recover!



Ebbert says the first thing you should consider is which debt reduction strategy you are most likely to stick with. There are two common debt payment strategies:

Snowball method. You pay off your debts in order of least debt to most (small balance to large). The theory here is that the feeling of accomplishment helps motivate you. When debt is paid off, you should add the OLD monthly payment onto the next debt to be eliminated. Payments SNOWBALL and get bigger while debt is paid off faster.

Avalanche method. You pay your debt off from the highest interest rate to the lowest. This should cost you less in the long run, but it may take a bit longer to see real results.

Once a strategy is selected, it’s time to revise your budget. Trim all the fat possible and use that extra cash to funnel toward your credit card debt. There will likely be some hard choices with cutting expenses, but remember, this can be temporary. Once the debt is paid off, you can readjust your budget.

***This segment was sponsored by River Valley Credit Union***