DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Summer is heating up and you might be trying to save an extra buck. Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union shared some tips on summer savings.

The weather is beautiful, so why not take advantage of the heat and change some habits? Eric suggested the following ways to save money:

Cancel your gym membership

Eat at home – find a new recipe

Replace your air filter now

Wash your clothes in cold water

Keep blinds closed during the day

For more information about River Valley Credit Union, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*